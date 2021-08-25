The Family Man 2's Samantha Akkineni apologises for 'hurting sentiments'

Actor Samantha Akkineni, who played the role of a Sri Lankan Tamil liberation fighter in The Family Man season 2, has apologised for 'hurting anyone's sentiments'. She added that after the release of the web series, 'a lot of the noise stopped'.

The Family Man 2 faced a lot of flak ahead of its release, with several political leaders raising objections on the show. The Tamil Nadu government had also objected to the casting of Samantha Akkineni. In the show, actor Manoj Bajpayee's character Srikant Tiwari was pitted against a new and powerful adversary, Raji.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Samantha Akkineni said, "I allow people to have their own opinions. If they decided to stay with that opinion, I am very sorry for hurting anyone's sentiments. I sincerely apologise as it was not something I intended on doing at all. I did not mean to hurt anyone. So, if I did, I am extremely sorry. I am glad that, though, once the show did release, a lot of the noise stopped. I guess some saw it wasn't so bad after all. For the people who didn't and still continue to hold resentment, I sincerely apologise."

As per the Indian Express, Indian Rajya Sabha member and MDMK leader Vaiko in a letter on May 19 to then Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar, "These descriptions have hurt the sentiments of Tamil people and Tamil culture and offensive against the Tamil community. The people of Tamil Nadu are raising serious objections over such act and are protesting against the Serial."

Tamil Nadu Minister T Mano Thangaraj in a letter to Prakash Javadekar, also wrote, "Branding Tamil-speaking actress Samantha as terrorist in the serial is directly an attack on the pride of Tamils living around the world and no one will tolerate this kind of motivated and mischievous campaign."

Ahead of its release, directors Raj and DK had released a statement, "Some assumptions and impressions have been made based on just a couple of shots in the trailer. Many of our lead cast members, as well as key members of the creative & writing team, are Tamilians. We are very cognizant of the sentiments of the Tamil people and Tamil culture and have nothing but the utmost love and respect towards our Tamil people."

The show also features actors Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Sunny Hinduja, Sharad Kelkar, Darshan Kumaar, Dalip Tahil, Vipin Kumar, Seema Biswas and the late Asif Basra.