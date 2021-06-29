Dwayne Johnson to star in action-adventure movie ‘Red One’

Glitz

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 12:44 pm

Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected
Dwayne Johnson. Photo: Collected

Dwayne Johnson is all set to reunite with "Hobbs & Shaw" scribe Chris Morgan for an epic holiday action-adventure movie for Amazon Studious.

Variety reports that the movie is a "globe-trotting, four-quadrant action-adventure comedy" that will open up "a whole new universe to explore within the holiday genre."

The movie will be written by Chris Morgan, a Fast And Furious veteran who most recently worked with Johnson on Hobbs & Shaw. Johnson, Dany Garcia, and Hiram Garcia will produce the film on behalf of Seven Bucks Productions. Morgan will produce in addition to overseeing the script.

The film is currently scheduled to shoot in 2022 with a planned 2023 holiday release.

