'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' debuts teaser trailer and poster

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the 2016 film that introduced Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen or Strange received its first teaser on Wednesday.

Stephen is an eminent neurosurgeon, whose life transforms when an accident introduces him with magic and a powerful society of sorcerers.

The teaser features clips that appeared at the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home and shows the introduction of a darker side of Dr. Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

Video of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness | Official Teaser Trailer

Dr. Strange seeks out Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in an attempt to return the multiverse to what it was before he opened it.

After wrapping production in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness announced in November that it would be undergoing reshoots over the course of six weeks in Los Angeles and through the end of 2021. Insiders say that Cumberbatch and company are working six days a week.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres on 6 May.