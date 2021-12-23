'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' debuts teaser trailer and poster

Glitz

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 12:40 pm

Related News

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' debuts teaser trailer and poster

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres on 6 May

TBS Report
23 December, 2021, 11:50 am
Last modified: 23 December, 2021, 12:40 pm
Doctor Strange. Photo: Collected
Doctor Strange. Photo: Collected

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sequel to the 2016 film that introduced Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen or Strange received its first teaser on Wednesday.

Stephen is an eminent neurosurgeon, whose life transforms when an accident introduces him with magic and a powerful society of sorcerers.

The teaser features clips that appeared at the ending of Spider-Man: No Way Home and shows the introduction of a darker side of Dr. Strange in Multiverse of Madness.

Dr. Strange seeks out Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch in an attempt to return the multiverse to what it was before he opened it.

After wrapping production in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness announced in November that it would be undergoing reshoots over the course of six weeks in Los Angeles and through the end of 2021. Insiders say that Cumberbatch and company are working six days a week.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theatres on 6 May.

Doctor Strange 2 / Doctor Strange / Benedict Cumberbatch / Hollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In recent years white supremacist groups in the US have seen a rise in their numbers and popularity but this has yet to be nipped in the bud. Photo: Reuters

America drops the ball on white supremacist terror groups

3h | Panorama
The Dhaka Stock Exchange has only 347 companies listed. Around 80 percent of the total corporate tax in the country comes from the listed companies. Photo: Mumit M

“The government will have to apply carrot and stick policy to bring the companies to the capital market” 

4h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Rethink Education: Celebrating the first anniversary of IFNB in Dhaka

6h | Pursuit
Shahid&#039;s tour operating company Petro Aviation did well before the pandemic hit, they organised corporate tours and gained lucrative deals. Photo: Courtesy

The pandemic destroyed Hasan Shahid’s business but he refuses to give up

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

Country’s largest solar project set to begin operations

1h | Videos
Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

Bangladesh retain SAFF U-19 Women’s title

1h | Videos
Cities with most traffic in the world

Cities with most traffic in the world

1h | Videos
Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

Convulsions of children will be cured by Marijuana

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

4
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

5
With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr
Economy

With more assets than liability claim, Qcoom seeks unfreezing Tk394cr

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US