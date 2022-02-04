Director Kaushik Sankar Das releases his first web series ‘9 April’

Renowned television director Kaushik Shankar Das made his OTT debut on Friday with the web series '9 April'. It can be watched on the digital platform Binge.

With Hasnat Bin Motin's screenplay, the cast includes stars like Tropa Majumdar, Zakia Bari Momo, Toma Mirza, Shohel Mondol, Sadika Swarna, Arefin Jilani, Hindol Roy, Nipa Khan and many more. The series is produced by RedPad Studios and executive produced by RB Pritam.

This Binge Original is about comprehending before and after mental state of a person committing horrific crime like murder.

At the same time, in this six-episode series, an attempt has been made to highlight how immoral affairs, greed, deceit, arrogance and abuse of power can destroy people's knowledge.