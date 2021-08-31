Dighi to feature as a model in Hindi song

Actor Prarthana Fardin Dighi, popularly known as Dighi, is all set to make her acting debut in a Hindi music video titled 'Hothon Pa Naam Tera", reports Jago News.

Penned by Sudip Kumar Deep, Nancy and Prem have added their melodious voice to the song. While Evan Monwar worked on the visual of the song.

Reports suggested the scenes of the song were filmed last Friday (August 28) in Film Valley near Dhaka. The musical film is said to be released on the popular YouTube platform 'T-Series' It will also be released in Bangla on a local YouTube channel.

Regarding featuring in a Hindi music video, Dighi said, 'It's a new experience for me and I hope the audiences will love it' adding Nancy is one of her favorite singers. "It feels good to be featuring in a Hindi song", she added.

Dighi has garnered Bangladesh national award thrice as a child artist. Recently, she featured in 'Tungi Parar Miya Bhai' and 'Tumi Acho Tumi Nei'.