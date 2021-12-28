Did Spider-Man No Way Home tease a Thor: Love and Thunder plot reveal?

Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Photo: HT
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Chris Hemsworth as Thor. Photo: HT

Spider-Man: No Way Home has not just shattered box office records globally but also laid the groundwork for several Marvel films to come after it. The trailer of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness showed how the happenings of No Way Home will shape the MCU in the films to come. However, some fans have spotted a tiny tease for the upcoming Thor sequel in No Way Home as well.

During a Daily Bugle news broadcast in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the ticker at the bottom of the screen reads, 'Political turmoil in New Asgard as Z…' but the frame gets cut before the identity of 'Z' can be revealed. But viewers of previous films in the MCU would recognise the name New Asgard. After the fall of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, the remaining Asgardians had set up a new colony on Earth, named New Asgard. Viewers were given a glimpse of it in Avengers: Endgame when Hulk and Rocket Raccoon travelled there to induct Thor in the Avengers' planned time-heist.

The mention of New Asgard, particularly political turmoil, could directly tie in to the upcoming Thor sequel titled Thor: Love and Thunder. The film, directed by Taika Waititi, stars Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in the lead, with an ensemble cast of Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, apart from Christian Bale and Russel Crowe.

The 'Z' mentioned in the No Way Home ticker could be the Greek god Zeus, a version of whom has been a Marvel comics character for decades. In fact, earlier this year, Russel Crowe accidentally let it slip in an interview that he was portraying Zeus in Love and Thunder. In an interaction on radio channel Joy 94.9, Russel said, "I'm gonna get on my bicycle, I'm gonna ride up to Disney Fox Studios, and around about 9:15, I shall be Zeus! It's for Thor 4. It's my last day of Zeus'ing about and I'm going to enjoy it." However, marvel still hasn't confirmed whether the actor is indeed playing Zeus. But fans are already theorising that as per the ticker, Zeus could have a major role to play in Love and Thunder.

Thor: Love and Thunder will see Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the God of Thunder, and will be the first film to portray a female Thor as Natalie Portman's Jane Foster will transform into Mighty Thor, as per reports. The film will be released in July of 2022.

 

