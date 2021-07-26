'Dexter' revival gets release date, a bloody title and synopsis

The drama titled "Dexter: New Blood" is a ten-episode series that will air on Showtime

Dexter revival. Photo: Collected
Dexter revival. Photo: Collected

Showtime has revealed the title, release date and short trailer of its much anticipated drama "Dexter" at the San Diego Comic-Con panel on Sunday.

The drama titled "Dexter: New Blood" is a ten-episode series that will air on Showtime on 7 November, reports Collider.

Watch the trailer of "Dexter: New Blood" here 

The panel featuring show star Michael C Hall and others discussed the new season and how it will tie into the existing franchise while differentiating itself as well.

According to Showtime, Dexter: New Blood will follow titular character Dexter Morgan (Michael C Hall) ten years after he went missing in the eye of Hurricane Laura, at the end of the show's final season. Living under an assumed name in Iron Lake, New York, a tiny, unassuming town, Dexter is busy embracing his new life until blood starts getting spilled.

Joining Hall for the revival are Julia Jones (The Mandalorian), Alano Miller (Sylvie's Love), Johnny Sequoyah (Believe), Jack Alcott (The Good Lord Bird) and Clancy Brown (The Crown, Billions), along with familiar faces Jennifer Carpenter and John Lithgow. The show will also reunite Hall with original Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips.

