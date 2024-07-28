Dexter to return in two new shows

TBS Report
28 July, 2024, 10:15 am
28 July, 2024, 10:15 am

Dexter poster. Photo: Collected
Dexter poster. Photo: Collected

The Dexter franchise is making a big return with exciting announcements for fans. The franchise revealed a new series to be released, 'Dexter: Resurrection' with the face of the show, Michael C Hall reprising his role as the killer in the present day. 

It was also revealed that Hall will have a part in the previously announced origin series, 'Dexter: Original Sin' as the voice of young Dexter. 

The announcement was made recently at the San Diego Comic-Con, where Hall, who is also working as the executive producer, made an appearance with showrunner Clyde Phillips during the panel for 'Dexter: Original Sin.' 

Dexter: Original Sin, set in the '90s, is set to be released in December 2024, with Resurrection following in Summer 2025. These are the latest additions to the franchise, following the original series and Dexter: New Blood.

Dexter / Dexter Revival / Series

