TBS Report
04 October, 2021, 11:20 am
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 11:38 am

Detective Branch official’s very first music video releases. Photo: Collected
Detective Branch official’s very first music video releases. Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch's Tejgaon Division assistant commissioner Hasan Mohtarim Sajib's very first music video tittled "Kuasha" has been released on YouTube on Friday.

The video has been streamed on MeloStation youtube channel and an inaugural programme was held at a capital's restaurant.

Hasan Mohtarib Shajib, 35, Bangladesh Civil Service Police cadre member had enthusiasm and passion for music since his childhood.

However, Hasan told TBS that it's very tough to sing regularly and make time for music during my police duty, cause it's a 24/7 profession.

"As the viewers took it positively, I would try to sing more song in future," he added.

Hasan Mohtarim Sajib also penned the lyrics of the song while Young artist Saikat Reza directed the music video.

 Rabbi and Anindita Mimi starred in the video along with others.

A viewer on MeloStation youtube channel commented that after long time they have got someone like "Shironamhin Band".

Watch the song here: 

 

