David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

Glitz

AP/UNB
06 January, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 02:11 pm

Related News

David Bowie’s extensive music catalog is sold to Warner

AP/UNB
06 January, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 02:11 pm
David Bowie. Photo: AP/UNB
David Bowie. Photo: AP/UNB

The extensive music catalog of David Bowie, stretching from the late 1960s to just before his death in 2016, has been sold to Warner Chappell Music.

More than 400 songs, among them "Space Oddity," "Ziggy Stardust," "Fame," "Rebel Rebel" and "Let's Dance" on 26 Bowie studio albums released during his lifetime, a posthumous studio album release, Toy, two studio albums from Tin Machine, as well as tracks released as singles from soundtracks and other projects, are included.

Financial details of the sale were not released. Warner Chapell is the music publishing wing of Warner Music Group Corp.
David Bowie, born David Jones in London in 1947, died in January 2016 after battling cancer for 18 months.

As a performer, Bowie had an unpredictable range of styles, melding European jadedness with American rhythms and his ever-changing personas and wardrobes.

The gaunt and erudite Bowie brought an open theatricality and androgyny to popular music that changed the very meaning of being a rock star. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1996.

Last year Warner Music Group reached a deal with the Bowie estate that gave Warner Music licensed worldwide rights to Bowie's recorded music catalog from 1968.

David Bowie / Catalog / Music

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

4h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

5h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

5h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

5h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

6h | Videos
Dangerous sports in the world

Dangerous sports in the world

19h | Videos
Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

Mike's four times world record for eating pepper

19h | Videos
Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

Slow trains, dead slow projects haunt railway

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

5
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka