Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters debut as filmmakers with ‘Studio 666’

Glitz

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 11:40 am

Related News

Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters debut as filmmakers with ‘Studio 666’

Grohl wrote the story following their stay at a haunted house while recording their latest album

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 11:40 am
Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters debut as filmmakers with ‘Studio 666’

Internationally acclaimed rock band Foo Fighters has announced the making of their new movie, 'Studio 666'. Open Roads Films has acquired worldwide rights to the movie and set a worldwide theatrical release in 2000+ theaters on 25 February 2022.

The film, under the direction of BJ McDonnell, will center around the band as they move into a notorious mansion in Encino that is known for its dark rock and roll history in an attempt to begin recording their long awaited tenth album. 

The story of 'Studio 666' is written by Grohl himself with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes.

Just as creativity gets flowing, Grohl finds himself dealing with sinister supernatural forces that challenge not only the band's ability to finish the new album, but also to escape with their lives.

The star-studded film will feature the members of the legendary band, Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee. 

Dave Grohl / Guitarist Dave Grohl / Foo fighters / Rock Band Foo Fighters / Studio 666

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

1d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

1d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test

5
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day

6
Hard times to buy a flat
Economy

Hard times to buy a flat