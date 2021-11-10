Dave Grohl and Foo Fighters debut as filmmakers with ‘Studio 666’

Internationally acclaimed rock band Foo Fighters has announced the making of their new movie, 'Studio 666'. Open Roads Films has acquired worldwide rights to the movie and set a worldwide theatrical release in 2000+ theaters on 25 February 2022.

The film, under the direction of BJ McDonnell, will center around the band as they move into a notorious mansion in Encino that is known for its dark rock and roll history in an attempt to begin recording their long awaited tenth album.

The story of 'Studio 666' is written by Grohl himself with a screenplay by Jeff Buhler and Rebecca Hughes.

Just as creativity gets flowing, Grohl finds himself dealing with sinister supernatural forces that challenge not only the band's ability to finish the new album, but also to escape with their lives.

The star-studded film will feature the members of the legendary band, Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.