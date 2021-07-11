Daniel Radcliffe is too ‘busy’ to attend 'Harry Potter' 20th-anniversary reunion; apologizes

British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who is famously known for playing the wizard Harry Potter, might not attend the reunion.

Daniel will not be able to unite with his Harry Potter co-stars Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley. and Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger.—for the upcoming 20th anniversary of the iconic movie franchise, reports Wion News.

Warner Bros released the first installment of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' on 4 November 2001.

Over the years, just like the books, the franchise has been a raging success across the world and also has helped launch the acting careers of the three central actors.

When asked about getting together for a reunion with his co-stars, the actor reportedly told an entertainment news website, "I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment, filming, and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year. So, yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

However, the actor still catches parts of it on TV. Commenting on watching himself as Harry Potter, he reportedly said, "I've seen bits on TV for seconds before I go, 'Uh!' Or if it's a scene that someone else is in I'll go, 'Oh, cool'." He also shared that he has fond memories of shooting with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis who took on the roles of Sirius Black and Professor Remus Lupin respectively.