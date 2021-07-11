Daniel Radcliffe is too ‘busy’ to attend 'Harry Potter' 20th-anniversary reunion; apologizes

Glitz

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 12:12 pm

Related News

Daniel Radcliffe is too ‘busy’ to attend 'Harry Potter' 20th-anniversary reunion; apologizes

Daniel will not be able to attend the upcoming 20th anniversary of the iconic movie franchise

TBS Report
11 July, 2021, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2021, 12:12 pm
Harry Potter. Photo: Collected
Harry Potter. Photo: Collected

British actor Daniel Radcliffe, who is famously known for playing the wizard Harry Potter, might not attend the reunion.

Daniel will not be able to unite with his Harry Potter co-stars Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley. and Emma Watson, who played Hermione Granger.—for the upcoming 20th anniversary of the iconic movie franchise, reports Wion News.

Warner Bros released the first installment of 'Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone' on 4 November 2001.

Over the years, just like the books, the franchise has been a raging success across the world and also has helped launch the acting careers of the three central actors.

When asked about getting together for a reunion with his co-stars, the actor reportedly told an entertainment news website, "I'm in the Dominican Republic at the moment, filming, and then I'm going to be busy, kind of working on bits and pieces until the end of the year. So, yeah, I don't know. I'm sure there will be some sort of celebration but I don't know if we will be getting together or anything. I'm sorry if that's a bit of a disappointment to anyone."

However, the actor still catches parts of it on TV. Commenting on watching himself as Harry Potter, he reportedly said, "I've seen bits on TV for seconds before I go, 'Uh!' Or if it's a scene that someone else is in I'll go, 'Oh, cool'." He also shared that he has fond memories of shooting with Gary Oldman and David Thewlis who took on the roles of Sirius Black and Professor Remus Lupin respectively.

Harry Potter / 20th anniversary of Harry Potter movie

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

Shezan Juice factory fire: Reasons that led to the catastrophe

19h | Videos
TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

TBS Today: Bangavax trials face scientific and ethical concerns

19h | Videos
Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

Narayanganj fire: With agony, relatives wait for bodies

23h | Videos
TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

TBS Today: Fire in Narayanganj factory, death toll over 50 (Part-2)

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

2
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

3
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru

4
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

5
Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 
Banking

Mired in losses, state banks lavish incentive bonus on employees 

6
Photo-Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Mode

The rise of thrift shopping: Meet the generation saying ‘no’ to fast fashion