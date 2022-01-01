Daniel Craig 'struck a deal' with James Bond producers to kill off the character

Glitz

Hindustan Times
01 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:54 am

Related News

Daniel Craig 'struck a deal' with James Bond producers to kill off the character

Daniel Craig, who concluded his run as James Bond in No Time to Die, says he had planned to kill off the character as early as 2006

Hindustan Times
01 January, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 01 January, 2022, 10:54 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Daniel Craig appeared as James Bond in his last outing as the iconic character this year in No Time to Die. The film, which was both a critical and commercial success, included a shocking finale, where Bond seemingly sacrifices himself to save his lady love Madeleine and daughter Mathilde.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor - as well as the film's producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson - opened up about the decision to do something that has never been done before - kill off James Bond.

Daniel revealed that he had spoken to Barbara about the character's death immediately after he first essayed this role in Casino Royale. 'How many of these movies do I have to make?' Because I don't really look at contracts or any of those things. And she said, 'Four,' and I went, 'Oh, okay. Can I kill him off in the last one?' And she didn't pause. She said, 'Yes.'"

Daniel said that he 'struck a deal' with the producer about the character's demise back then itself because that is the only logical conclusion he could see for Bond. "So, I struck a deal with her back then and said, 'That's the way I'd like it to go.' It's the only way I could see for myself to end it all and to make it like that was my tenure, someone else could come and take over. She stuck to her guns," he said.

Daniel eventually ended up doing five Bond films instead of four with No Time to Die being his final outing as 007. However, the actor admits that he thought the producers had forgotten all about his 'deal'. "I thought it was forgotten about, put it that way. I didn't bring it back up again until this one (No Time to Die)," he said. Producer Michael G. Wilson added, "I think it's the fitting way to deal with a situation where a person is risking their life all the time. Eventually, the odds catch up with you."

No Time to Die was one of the most successful films at the global box office this year, earning in excess of $700 million worldwide. Daniel may have said good bye to one franchise but he will soon be seen in another. His next outing will see him reprise his role as detective Detective Benoit Blanc in the sequel to his 2019 whodunit Knives Out.

Daniel Craig / James Bond / No Time to Die

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Waterhen flies vertically up.

The recipe for looking at and appreciating a waterhen!

1h | Panorama
Vestrahorn is known as &quot;batman mountain&quot; because of its particular shape and the gothic atmosphere that surrounds it. Photo: Juan Pablo Bassi.

The land of midnight sun and hot springs

2h | In Focus
Tarbiyatul Millat Academy Madrasa, from which Kamruzzaman Kanto completed his Dakhil. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

Aminbazar killing: The decade-old trauma of the victims’ families

3h | Panorama
New year gift for petrolheads

New year gift for petrolheads

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Zoo or prison?

Zoo or prison?

23h | Videos
Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

Last moment preparation of international trade fair 2022

23h | Videos
The Ashes: A Love Story

The Ashes: A Love Story

23h | Videos
Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

Talented Oishi's hidden treasure

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

4
Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report
Economy

Bangladesh to become 24th largest economy by 2036: Report

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

BB governor instructs banks to standardise freshers’ salaries  

6
Bangladesh Bank logo
Banking

Bank accounts to be inoperable after 6 months of inactivity