Cinderella teaser: Camila Cabello leads a Bridgerton-style version of fairytale

Glitz

Hindustan Times
01 July, 2021, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2021, 02:47 pm

Camila Cabello. Photo: Collected
Camila Cabello. Photo: Collected

Amazon Prime Video has unveiled the first teaser for its upcoming film, Cinderalla. A race-blind take on the beloved fairytale, Cinderella stars singer Camila Cabello in the lead as tortured seamstress Ella.

The teaser shows Ella the seamstress, dreaming of starting her own boutique, 'Dresses by Ella'. There are snippets of a royal ball, a handsome prince, her stepmother and stepsisters, a lot of singing and dancing, and Billy Porter as the Fairy Godmother.

Watch the teaser of Cinderalla here 

The cast includes multiple actors of colour, in a reimagining of a fairytale that has forever been dominated by white characters. Fans are eagerly waiting to see Camila as the princess. "I literally love this trailer so much already, even though it's 30 seconds long," wrote a fan. "This movie looks visually stunning! Camila Cabello is so talented and what a brilliant cast overall. Definitely excited to see the movie when it is released in September," wrote another.

This will also be the first time that a Black gay actor will play the Fairy Godmother. Speaking to CBS News earlier, he said "It hit me when I was on the set last week, how profound it is that I am playing the Fairy Godmother — they call it the Fab G Magic has no gender."

"This is a classic, this is a classic fairytale for a new generation. I think that the new generation is really ready. The kids are ready. It's the grownups that are slowing stuff down," he had added.

Frozen star Idina Menzel plays the evil stepmother, with Minnie Driver, Nicholas Galitzine and Pierce Brosnan also in the cast. The film is directed by Kay Cannon and produced by Leo Pearlman, James Corden, Jonathan Kadin and Shannon McIntosh, and the executive producers are Louise Rosner and Josephine Rose.

The film was earlier expected to release in theatres in February. It will now be arriving on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.

