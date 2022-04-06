Shawn Mendes' new song not holding back after public breakup

Splash

Reuters
06 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 10:49 am

Related News

Shawn Mendes' new song not holding back after public breakup

Mendes and Cabello announced the end of their roughly three-year relationship in November 2021 on Instagram

Reuters
06 April, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2022, 10:49 am
Shawn Mendes. Photo: Collected
Shawn Mendes. Photo: Collected

Shawn Mendes is working through his very public breakup with singer Camila Cabello with his new single, 'When You're Gone'.

Mendes called the up-tempo tune therapeutic and said it is about the "essence of processing a breakup and what that is and memories and all of these feelings kind of start flowing."

The hook of the song features the lyrics "It's hard for me to let go of you, I'm just trying to hold…". When asked if he is holding on, Mendes replied: "No, I'm not holding on."

Mendes and Cabello announced the end of their roughly three-year relationship in November 2021 on Instagram.

Shawn Mendes is working through his very public breakup with singer Camila Cabello. Photo: Collected
Shawn Mendes is working through his very public breakup with singer Camila Cabello. Photo: Collected

While releasing music is always nerve-racking for the 23-year-old, he said he is happy fans are relating to the song released Thursday by Island Records, part of Universal Music Group (UMG.AS).

In June, Mendes will kick off his 86-arena 'Wonder: The World Tour' in Portland, Oregon. The Canadian said touring is a creative life force that powers the part of him that is able to create music and be artistic, which is something he showcases in his music video for 'When You're Gone'.

Shawn Mendes / Camila Cabello / When You’re Gone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

3h | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

4h | Panorama
Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

1d | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

After economy, Sri Lankan politics in crisis

17h | Videos
Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

Election in 3 months not possible in Pakistan

17h | Videos
Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

Man City to face Atletico Madrid in UCL Quarter Final

17h | Videos
Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

Insect-infested vegetables in demand!

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

3
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

4
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

5
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

6
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?