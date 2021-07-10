Cheating complaint filed against Salman Khan and sister Alvira

Glitz

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:18 am

Related News

Cheating complaint filed against Salman Khan and sister Alvira

The complainant had opened a showroom of “Being Human Jewellery” on which he had spent 2 crore and was assured that Salman will inaugurate the premises; however, his brother-in-law Ayush Sharma came instead

Hindustan Times
10 July, 2021, 11:15 am
Last modified: 10 July, 2021, 11:18 am
Salman Khan. Photo: Collected
Salman Khan. Photo: Collected

Police have issued notices to actor Salman Khan, his sister Alvira Khan and seven other people on the complaint of a Manimajra-based businessman, who has accused them of ₹2-crore fraud.

The complainant, Arun Gupta, told the police that he had opened a showroom of "Being Human Jewellery" in Manimajra NAC.

As per the agreement with Style Quotient Private Limited, Mumbai, that had partnered with Being Human, he was to display the company's jewellery at his showroom with their assistance.

Gupta claimed that he was told that Salman will be promoting the showroom on the reality show Big Boss and was assured that the actor will inaugurate the premises. He spent ₹1 crore on renovation of the showroom and another ₹1 crore on buying the stock.

But instead of Salman, his brother-in-law, Ayush Sharma, came for the inauguration in November 2018, and the showroom from where he was asked to collect the stock has been lying locked since February 2020.

Therefore, he alleged, that the actor and Style Quotient Private Limited CEO Prasad Kapre, along with other officials, including Santosh Shrivastav, Sandhya, Hanuj, Sanjay Ranga and Manav Alok, defrauded him, and demanded an FIR for cheating and impersonation.

"We have received a complaint and for verification of the allegations, notices have been issued. They have been given time till July 13 to reply. If anything criminal is found, action will be taken," said Ketan Bansal, superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

Salman Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

Method Melody: Bangladesh’s first e-platform for music education

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

TBS Today: Young and sick by covid

1d | Videos
TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

TBS World: Are Taliban re-entering Afghanistan as US troops leave the country?

1d | Videos
Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

Ashrayan project: Hopes of the homeless turn into frustration

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques
Corporates

Evaly refunds come with long post-dated cheques

2
Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh
Economy

Japan Tobacco’s huge FDI can’t find footing in Bangladesh

3
An aerial view of the under-construction single port mooring with a double pipeline surrounded by green hills in Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Abul Kashem/TBS
Economy

Cox’s Bazar: An economic game-changer in the making

4
Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 
Corruption

Home Ministry asked to sue Evaly for embezzlement 

5
A healthcare worker prepares a Pfizer coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in Los Angeles, California, US, January 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Mass vaccination registration resumes Thursday as lockdown extended for a week

6
How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru
Pursuit

How a ‘non-programmer’ became a programming guru