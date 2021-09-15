Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram 2 days after announcing engagement

She confirmed on her Twitter that she indeed is taking a break to celebrate her engagement

Photo collected from Mashable
Photo collected from Mashable

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on late Tuesday afternoon just two days after announcing her engagement to longtime lover Sam Asghari.

According to a person close to the singer told CNN, she "made the decision" to delete the account, and it's something she's "wanted to do for a long time."

She confirmed on her Twitter that she indeed is taking a break to celebrate her engagement

The Grammy winner faces a court hearing in two weeks that will determine whether she will stay under her court-ordered conservatorship.

For the last 13 years, Spears has been under a probate conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears.

Her father submitted a petition to end the conservatorship earlier this month, citing his daughter's two tearful testimony over the summer in which she expressed a desire to reclaim her independence.

She also stated that she intended to file a conservatorship abuse complaint against her father.

Meanwhile, Spears' recently hired attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed a slew of motions in an attempt to persuade her father to relinquish his role as conservator of her $60 million inheritance.

The next court appearance is set for 29 September.

 

