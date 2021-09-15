Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram 2 days after announcing engagement

Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account on late Tuesday afternoon just two days after announcing her engagement to longtime lover Sam Asghari.

According to a person close to the singer told CNN, she "made the decision" to delete the account, and it's something she's "wanted to do for a long time."

She confirmed on her Twitter that she indeed is taking a break to celebrate her engagement

Don't worry folks … just taking a little break from social media to celebrate my engagement 💍😉 !!!! I'll be back soon 💋🌹✨ — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) September 14, 2021

The Grammy winner faces a court hearing in two weeks that will determine whether she will stay under her court-ordered conservatorship.

For the last 13 years, Spears has been under a probate conservatorship managed by her father, Jamie Spears.

Her father submitted a petition to end the conservatorship earlier this month, citing his daughter's two tearful testimony over the summer in which she expressed a desire to reclaim her independence.

She also stated that she intended to file a conservatorship abuse complaint against her father.

Meanwhile, Spears' recently hired attorney, Mathew Rosengart, has filed a slew of motions in an attempt to persuade her father to relinquish his role as conservator of her $60 million inheritance.

The next court appearance is set for 29 September.