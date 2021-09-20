British royals to join health workers at James Bond world premiere

Glitz

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:45 pm

Related News

British royals to join health workers at James Bond world premiere

The Universal Pictures and MGM film was originally set for release in April 2020 but was delayed several times as the Covid-19 pandemic forced cinemas around the world to shut their doors and audience capacity restrictions were imposed

Reuters
20 September, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 20 September, 2021, 09:45 pm
Britain&#039;s Prince Charles meets with British actor Daniel Craig as he tours the set of the 25th James Bond Film at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, Britain June 20, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS
Britain's Prince Charles meets with British actor Daniel Craig as he tours the set of the 25th James Bond Film at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, Buckinghamshire, Britain June 20, 2019. Chris Jackson/Pool via REUTERS

Britain's Prince Charles and his son William will join healthcare workers and members of the armed forces at the world premiere of "No Time To Die" next week when the highly anticipated James Bond movie makes its delayed debut.

Daniel Craig, who takes on the role of the suave 007 agent for a fifth and final time in the film, will lead co-stars Rami Malek, Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw and Naomie Harris on the red carpet at London's Royal Albert Hall on Sept. 28.

Charles' Clarence House office said he and Prince William would be accompanied by their wives, Camilla and Catherine, at the premiere.

The Universal Pictures and MGM film was originally set for release in April 2020 but was delayed several times as the Covid-19 pandemic forced cinemas around the world to shut their doors and audience capacity restrictions were imposed.

James Bond films are among the biggest movie franchises in Hollywood, with 2015's "Spectre" grossing $880 million at the box office worldwide and 2012's "Skyfall" making more than $1 billion globally.

The royals will meet some of the cast members as well as director Cary Joji Fukunaga, Billie Eilish, who sings the movie's theme tune, and producers Michael G Wilson and Barbara Broccoli.

The premiere, the first of a spate of Bond promotional events worldwide, will benefit charities supporting current and former members of UK special forces, the Secret Intelligence Service, the Security Service and GCHQ (Government Communications Headquarters), the official 007 website said.

Healthcare workers have also been invited to the premiere as a tribute to their hard work during the pandemic.

"No Time To Die" will begin its global cinema rollout later next week.

World+Biz / Europe

No Time to Die / James Bond / UK Royals

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

3h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos
Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

Bangladesh heading for electric vehicles era

2d | Videos
The rise and fall of Evaly

The rise and fall of Evaly

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

4
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly

5
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

6
Online Shopping Mall - E-valy Limited
Corporates

Commerce ministry to ask home ministry again for legal action against Evaly