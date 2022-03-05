The Boys actor Antony Starr arrested in Spain for allegedly assaulting a chef

Hollywood actor Antony Starr, best known for starring on the Amazon Prime's superhero series The Boys, has been arrested in Spain for allegedly assaulting a chef at a pub.

Starr allegedly punched the 21-year-old chef twice in the face while he was drunk on 2 March.

The actor reportedly received a 12-month suspended sentence for his crime.

He will also have to pay the victim around $5,500 within a 72-hour period to avoid jail, reports La Informacion.

Starr has been in Spain over the last month to shoot Guy Ritchie's new action flick which stars Jake Gyllenhaal in lead.

According to Variety, "Any conviction of under two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, as is Starr's case."