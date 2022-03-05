The Boys actor Antony Starr arrested in Spain for allegedly assaulting a chef

Glitz

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 06:47 pm

Related News

The Boys actor Antony Starr arrested in Spain for allegedly assaulting a chef

TBS Report
05 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2022, 06:47 pm
The Boys actor Antony Starr arrested in Spain for allegedly assaulting a chef

Hollywood actor Antony Starr, best known for starring on the Amazon Prime's superhero series The Boys, has been arrested in Spain for allegedly assaulting a chef at a pub.

Starr allegedly punched the 21-year-old chef twice in the face while he was drunk on 2 March.  

The actor reportedly received a 12-month suspended sentence for his crime.

He will also have to pay the victim around $5,500 within a 72-hour period to avoid jail, reports La Informacion.

Starr has been in Spain over the last month to shoot Guy Ritchie's new action flick which stars Jake Gyllenhaal in lead.

According to Variety, "Any conviction of under two years in Spain is automatically suspended if the guilty partner has no criminal record, as is Starr's case."

Splash

The Boys / Antony Starr

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Female Black-necked Stork runs to take-off. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-necked Stork: Why the legendary carrier of baby raises fewer chicks? 

7h | Panorama
Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

Under the hood: A guide to car engine types

6h | Wheels
Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

Polestar unveils O2 convertible concept EV

3h | Features
Photo Caption : Even as typewriters near extinction, a few like Md Mohsin still show up with their tool of choice at the capital’s DC office premises. Photo: Mumit M

Typists: Swansong of a dying breed

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

Family worried about Captain Mansurul

3h | Videos
Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

Australia declares State Mourning Day for Shane Warne

3h | Videos
Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

Australian cricket legend Rod Marsh dies after heart attack

3h | Videos
Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

Virtual Museum Bangladesh launches journey

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last