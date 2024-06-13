'The Boys' season 5 will be it's final season, Eric Kripke announces

The Boys. Photo: Collected
The Boys. Photo: Collected

"The Boys" showrunner Eric Kripke has announced that the fifth season of the R-rated Amazon Prime Video superhero series will be its last. 

Eric Kripke on Tuesday wrote on X, "#TheBoys Season 4 Premiere Week is a good time to announce: Season 5 will be the Final Season!"

"Always my plan, I just had to be cagey till I got the final OK from Vought. Thrilled to bring the story to a gory, epic, moist climax. Watch Season 4 in 2 DAYS, cause the end has begun!" he added. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Premiering in 2019, "The Boys" is set in a world dominated by the superhero mega-corp Vought and follows the conflict between the supes and the titular "Boys," a group of humans whose lives have been adversely affected by the supes, reports Variety. 

The series stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. 

Season 4 introduces Jeffrey Dean Morgan, marking the second significant "Supernatural" alum to join the cast, following Jensen Ackles' role as Soldier Boy in Season 3.

"The Boys" is produced by Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter, along with "The Boys" comic creators Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

The Emmy-winning drama is produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

 

