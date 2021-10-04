Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year

Glitz

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 05:02 pm

Related News

Billie Eilish to headline Glastonbury music festival next year

Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival’s youngest-ever solo headliner

Reuters
04 October, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 05:02 pm
Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Singer Billie Eilish performs onstage at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish will perform at Glastonbury next June, becoming the British music festival's youngest-ever solo headliner, organisers said on Monday.

The 19-year-old hitmaker, who sings the theme tune for the latest James Bond movie "No Time To Die", performed at the festival's Other Stage in 2019, the last time the major greenfield music event was held.

It was cancelled last year and this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, although a virtual event was organised in May.

Eilish, known for songs like "Bad Guy" and "Bury a Friend", posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing a Glastonbury hooded sweatshirt, and writing "2022" on the photo.

"This feels like the perfect way for us to return and I cannot wait!" Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said in a statement, adding Eilish would perform on the main Pyramid stage on June 24.

The festival will be held from June 22 to June 26, and is already sold out due to deposits for 2020 tickets being rolled over for a second year, organisers said.

Billie Eilish / Glastonbury music festival / Music / Singer

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

4h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment