Badhon pens affectionate note for Tabu

TBS Report
04 November, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2021, 04:50 pm

Azmeri Haque pens affection note for Tabu. Photo: Collected
Azmeri Haque pens affection note for Tabu. Photo: Collected

Popular actor Azmeri Haque Badhon pens an affectionate birthday wish for Bollywood actor Tabu.

Taking to her social media handle Badhon wrote, "Happy birthday Dear Tabu Ji!

I fell in love right after working with you. It is a great honour to share the screen with one of the finest actors of the world. I was actually mesmerized to see you being so nice and sweet to me. It's a treat to know an amazing person like you. I truly appreciate the way you are in real life and also slaying on screen with all the dynamic performances. Much love!"

Badhon will be seen essaying a pivotal role in "Haider" famed director Vishal Bhardwaj's "Khufiya" alongside renowned Bollywood actors Tabu and Ali Fazal

Badhon will portray the character of a Bangladeshi in Bhardwaj's upcoming project.

Earlier, the actor celebrated her birthday in India with some of the crew members of "Khufiya" including the director, Vishal.

Recently, Badhon is gearing up for the premiere of her highly-anticipated film "Rehana Mariyam Noor" to be held on 12 November.

Comments

