Badhon nominated for Asia Pacific Screen Awards

Azmeri Haque Badhon nominated at the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards under the Best Actress category. Photo: Collected
Azmeri Haque Badhon nominated at the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards under the Best Actress category. Photo: Collected

Popular Bangladeshi Actor Azmeri Haque Badhon has scored a nomination in the 14th Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA) in "Best Actress" category for her performance in Abdullah Mohammad Saad's second venture "Rehana Maryam Noor."

Winners of each category will be declared on 11 November at the 14th ASPA Ceremony on Australia's Gold Coast.

The programme will be streamed across the globe.

Badhon, who stepped into the limelight after winning 2nd runner up prize in Lux Channel I Superstar in 2006, reached the peak of popularity after portraying the lead in "Rehana Maryam Noor."

Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Facebook
Azmeri Haque Badhon. Photo: Facebook

Alena YIV for "Asia", Valentina Romanova Chyskyyray, for Scarecrow, Leah Purcell, for "The Drover's Wife the Legend of Molly Johnson" and Essie Davis, for "The Justice of Bunny King", has also been nominated in the 'Best actress' category alongside Badhon.

Among the 25 Asia Pacific countries represented in the nominations are Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Hong Kong, India, Iraq, Iran, Israel, Japan, Lebanon, New Zealand, Qatar, South Korea, Russian Federation, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, Turkey and, for the first time, Vietnam.

APSA celebrates cinema from over 70 countries, with an enhanced focus on content that reflects the region's diversity, reports Deadline.

Earlier, "Rehana Maryam Noor" became the first Bangladeshi film to be selected for the Un Certain Regard section of the Cannes Film Festival.

 

