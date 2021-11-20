Art exhibition ‘The Mis-Trace’ begins at Dhaka Gellary

"The Mis-Trace", a conceptual art exhibition by prominent visual artist Nazia Andaleeb Preema, was inaugurated at Dhaka Gallery in the capital on Friday.

Asaduzzaman Noor MP was the chief guest at the opening ceremony of the event, read a press release.

The event was also graced by artist Prof Mohammad Eunus; theatre actor and director Sara Zaker; Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of Eastern Bank; and Mustapha Khalid Palash, founder of Dhaka Gallery.

The Mis-Trace, an exclusive exhibition is a reflection of her own identity and declaration of her undivided territory. Preema – a highly passionate, evolving, and innovative artist who has been experimenting with art for the last 25 years as a thinker.

The exhibition will represent more than 50 artworks that the artist created during her isolation as a solitary woman describing her infinite story.

Preema is also an entrepreneur and creative activist. Her thought-provoking, contrasting approach to creating visual tension is an instinctive, intuitive, and powerful weapon to challenge stereotypical thinking of women of our society.

Preema's multidisciplinary works were represented in Bangladesh National Pavilion at the 58th Venice Biennale in 2019. Her works have been showcased at Asian Art Biennale, Fukuoka Museum Residency, Tashkent Biennale, Istanbul Biennale, Venice International Art Expo (2010, 2012, 2014), Cannes Lions along with prestigious art fairs (Art Basel Miami, Tuyup Art Fair/Istanbul, Dubai Art Festival, Dhaka Art Summit, Delhi International Art Festival), gallery and museums. Her curatorial projects include several large-scale international expositions (Bangladesh, USA, UK, France).