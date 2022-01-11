Alec Baldwin says he is complying with cell phone search warrant

Actor Alec Baldwin has claimed to be cooperating with authorities in their investigation into the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the film "Rust".

In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, he said that any suggestion he is not complying with the search warrant issued for his cell phone is "a lie."

The actor said anyone from another state can not come and ask for his things, the investigators need to go through a process and request the state he lives in before taking his phone.

"Someone from another state can't come and say give me your phone, give me this give me that, they can't do that, that is a process that takes time," mentioned Baldwin.

"They have to specify what exactly they want. They can't just go through your phone and take, you know, your photos or your love letters to your wife or what have you," he added.

"But of course, we are 1000% going to comply with all that. We are perfectly fine with that," Baldwin continued.

Alec Baldwin fatally shot cinematographer on 21 October during the rehearsal of "Rust."

A search warrant was issued for Baldwin's cell phone last month, according to court documents from Santa Fe County, New Mexico, reports CNN.

Baldwin has previously tweeted to express his grief over the tragedy and said he is cooperating with police investigating the killing.

"She was my family," he told the reporters in the footage.

"There are incidental accidents on film sets from time to time, but nothing like this. This is a one in a trillion episode."