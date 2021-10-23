Alec Baldwin made first statement after fatal film set shooting

Actor Alec Baldwin has expressed deep shock after accidentally shooting cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the sets of "Rust."

"There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours," Alec tweeted on Friday.

"I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna," he added.

Alec fired a prop gun on the sets of "Rust" which caused the death of Halyna Hutchins, 42, the film's director of photography, and wounded director Joel Souza.

The bullet hit Halyna on chest and injured Joel Souza who was behind her.

A search warrant issued by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and obtained revealed that Baldwin was handed one of three prop guns by assistant director David Halls that were set up in a cart by an armorer, reports CNN.

1-

There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I'm fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and October 22, 2021

David Halls informed Baldwin that these are "cold guns," which means the guns did not have live rounds.

Assistant director David Halls said he did not know that the gun was loaded before handing it to Alec Baldwin, states an affidavit.

The actor was in New Mexico filming "Rust," which he is starring in and producing. Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set that resulted in the death of Halyna Hutchins, according to investigators.

Despite maintaining safety protocols, production incidences have occurred before.

While filming 1933 film, "The Crow", actor Brandon Lee, the son of Bruce Lee, was killed in a prop gun shooting accident.

In 1984, actor John-Eric Hexum faced tragic death as he was playing with gun and pulled the trigger after placing it on his head.