Glitz

Hindustan Times
16 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 12:23 pm

After Raj Kundra's arrest, Shilpa Shetty makes first appearance, speaks about how to control 'negative thoughts'

Shilpa Shetty, in her first appearance after her husband Raj Kundra’s arrest in a porn-related case, talked about the importance of pranayama. She was a part of the virtual fundraising event We for India

Hindustan Times
16 August, 2021, 11:30 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2021, 12:23 pm
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Photo: Collected
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. Photo: Collected

Shilpa Shetty made an appearance at a Covid-19 fundraiser, We For India, on Sunday. This is her first appearance after her husband Raj Kundra's arrest last month. He is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the production and streaming of porn videos. He is currently in judicial custody.

In her segment, Shilpa demonstrated breathing exercises, "We are living in times when everything is dependent on breathing. Through breathing, we can protect our entire system. If our nasal passage is cleansed, oxygen can reach the brain cells properly and immunity is increased"," she said.

Shilpa went on to talk about how to overcome negative thoughts. "It is natural to have negative thoughts during tough times but to control that, it is important to control your breath. That is why pranayama has become integral to remain positive and improve breathing", she further added.

"I really hope that these pranayamas help you in your daily life and in your immunity and health," Shilpa said, reminding everyone of Covid-19 safety measures, including wearing a mask, regular sanitising and social distancing. She also urged everyone to get vaccinated at the earliest.

Earlier this month, Shilpa issued a statement on Raj's arrest and objected to the 'unwarranted aspersions' cast on her and the trolling that she and her family were being subjected to. She also urged everyone to respect her family's privacy for the sake of their two children - Viaan and Samisha - and maintained that she is a 'proud law-abiding Indian citizen'. "We don't deserve a media trial. Please let the law take its course," she said.

