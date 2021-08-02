Concert from Bangladesh 2021: A musical reminder of how far Bangladesh has come

Shezad Dawood, Production Still from Concert From Bangladesh, 2021. Logo by Fraser Muggeridge Studio. Courtesy of the artist and UBIK Productions

It has been 50 years since the song 'Bangladesh' echoed among 40,000 spectators at the Madison Square Garden in New York.

The 'Concert for Bangladesh', arranged by Goerge Harrison and Ravi Shankar, holds a special place in the history of our Liberation War.

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's liberation and that concert, UBIK Productions (London) and Samdani Art Foundation, Dhaka arranged a 'Concert from Bangladesh' on August 1.

Ruxmini Choudhury, assistant curator of Samdani Art Foundation, said, "We are calling it 'Concert from Bangladesh' as it is time to represent ourselves to the outside world after 50 years."

The groundbreaking mixed reality concert was supported by the British Council Digital Collaboration Fund. The concert was broadcast live from Pioneer Works' digital platform.

Initially, Samdani Art Foundation wanted to host a concert to celebrate the 50th birth year of Bangladesh and this iconic concert, simultaneously.

However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the organisers had to take an alternative approach that would help reach out to the mass audience on a global scale.

'Concert from Bangladesh' showcased Bangladesh's history, and cultural and landscape beauty, while introducing some very talented artists from Bangladesh to the rest of the world.

The concert offered audiences a tour into both Bangladesh's past and present through a virtual audiovisual event encompassing mystical Baul singers from rural Kushtia, and experimental electronics and hip hop artists from the streets of Dhaka.

Opening the event with mystical verses and a ballad of renowned Baul singer Arif Baul, the three-act sonic journey took us back to the glorious and rich past of Bangla. This act was accompanied by instrumental virtuosos Nazrul Islam, Saidur Rahman, and Sohel.

Around the 54th minute, the concert revisited over six centuries of our cultural history.

Following the mystical ensemble, Meerashri Arshee and Moumita Haque presented a musical fusion of classical raga and Nazrul Sangeet.

Composed by Enayet and Nishit Dey, this piece explored the shared musical language between Nazrul sangeet, classical raga and 1990s Jungle.

Jawaad Mustakim Al Muballig played the bansuri flute while Nishit Dey performed the sitar composition.

The perfect blend of cutting-edge electronic production and arrangements with the musical fusion shaped this six-minute-long performance with a surreal outset.

Bangladeshi hip hop duo Tabib Mahmud and 12-year-old 'Gully Boy' Rana wrapped up the concert, highlighting some of the country's pressing issues.

The virtual concert will be played across borders with shows at Yorkshire Sculpture Park, Wakefield, as a part of Yorkshire Sculpture International and Pioneer Works, New York City.

In association with Chisenhale Gallery, London, 'Concert from Bangladesh' will have other shows at Leeds City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds, and Srihatta Samdani Art Centre and Sculpture Park, Sylhet.

Acclaimed British-South Asian artist Shezad Dawood created the virtual reality stage of the concert. Along with Diana Campbell, the artistic director of the Samdani Art Foundation, he developed the concept of exploring virtual reality through the show.

Nazrul sangeet artist Moumita Haque said, sharing her experience, "My interest was piqued after I heard about the concert's concept and how there is going to be a touch of post-modern fusion of our musical tradition. Also, being a part of the concert that celebrates the legacy of 'Concert for Bangladesh' in itself was an inspiration."