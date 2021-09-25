Call of Duty season five trailer teases Alex Mason’s return

Game

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:45 am

Call of Duty season five trailer teases Alex Mason's return

While season six has no release date, the battle pass indicates that it will begin on 7 October and likely be the last season of content for Black Ops Cold War

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 10:20 am
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 10:45 am
Alex Mason. Photo: Collected
Alex Mason. Photo: Collected

An iconic character from the Call of Duty franchise's Black Ops series could be returning soon. 

Treyarch has released a new outro cinematic video for Call of Duty season five, and the last moment teases additional information about the plot of Black Ops Cold War and the return of one of the game's most beloved characters, Alex Mason.

This new teaser arrives as Season 5 draws to a conclusion, with Call of Duty season six expected to release in early October. 

Alex Mason is a key figure in the Call of Duty universe, and his contributions to the Black Ops series have been significant.

While season six has no release date, the battle pass indicates that it will begin on 7 October and likely be the last season of content for Black Ops Cold War. 

