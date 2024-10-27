Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 a hit among fans despite mixed multiplayer reviews

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 debuted three days ago on 25 October, and fan reactions reveal a blend of excitement and critique for the latest in the iconic series. Early players, some of whom accessed the game early by setting their consoles to New Zealand time, have overwhelmingly praised the campaign mode, while responses to multiplayer remain mixed.

IGN rated the campaign a high 9/10, with fans lauding its intricate level design, new weaponry like the remote-controlled knife, and standout characters. "This is one of the best campaigns Call of Duty has produced," one player commented, echoing the positive reception on various platforms.

The classic rounds-based zombies mode has also been a fan favourite, with social media users thrilled about its return. "We're so back, boys!" one enthusiastic player posted. However, on platforms like Steam, multiplayer has faced criticism for balance issues and occasional crashes, though some players are optimistic these will improve with updates.

Available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC, 'Black Ops 6' marks Call of Duty's debut on Xbox Game Pass, anticipated to boost its subscription base by four million.

