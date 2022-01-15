Call of Duty 2022 release window and date leaked

Call of Duty 2022 will reboot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and be a follow-up to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from Infinity Ward (2019).

According to the latest speculations, the game will be released in October. The million-dollar question is when in October this will happen. Unfortunately, the reports do not reveal this important fact; instead, they only identified October as a possible target.

If an October release sounds familiar, it's because 2019's hit in October, unlike its two predecessors, 2020's Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and 2021's Call of Duty: Vanguard, both of which didn't sell as well. In other words, Activision thinks moving this year's installment back up to October could help with sales.

The information comes from the Call of Duty insider and leaker, Tom Henderson. Henderson claims the game will continue a developing tradition for the series, which is to wait until the summer for a reveal.