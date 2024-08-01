Postponement on PCA negotiations not policy-induced; more such postponement likely: Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen has said the postponement of the first round of negotiations on the new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) between Bangladesh and the European Union (EU) is not a "policy-induced" postponement.

"We are not thinking that it is a policy-induced postponement. Few more similar postponements are likely to come," he said.

Masud Momen said there is a meeting scheduled to take place in the next three-four days. "Then naturally, they may say that they are unable to come now," he said while talking to diplomatic correspondents of Channel 24, Independent TV and Somoy TV at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The EU has shown the current situation as a reason behind the postponement. It was scheduled to be held in Dhaka.

"The first round of negotiations on the new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA) foreseen in September has been postponed due to the prevailing situation," EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley told UNB, quoting a message he received from Brussels.

The envoy also said a new date for starting the negotiations has not been fixed yet.

Bangladesh is willing to do it in November as the 79th session of the UN General Assembly opens on September 10, 2024, said a diplomatic source.

A Partnership and Cooperation (PCA) agreement is a legally binding agreement between the EU and third countries.

By means of a PCA, the EU works to support the democratic and economic development of a country.

A PCA is typically entered into for ten years, after which they are automatically extended each year provided no objections are raised.

Recently, Ambassador Whiteley said they are eyeing a "step change" in their relations with Bangladesh in the next five years, deepening the ties in core areas.

"I think in the next five years we would be really seeing a step change in our relationship," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs after his meeting with Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud in January this year.

The EU ambassador said the relationship between Bangladesh and the EU will be driven by the new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement (PCA).

'RAB Didn't Fire from Helicopters'

The Foreign Secretary said the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) did not open fire from helicopters though fake information was being circulated.

He said they are trying to make sure that the foreigners do not pay heed to rumours.

Masud Momen said they are trying to provide objective information.

He said they have received video evidence that the RAB did not open fire from helicopters which they will share. "We became sure that RAB didn't open fires from helicopters."

Masud Momen said the development partners have many questions and the Ministry will brief them on Thursday.

He said the context is different when the law enforcement agencies deal with terrorism and overwhelming destruction.

Responding to a question, the Foreign Secretary said they surely do not want any death and hoped that the judicial inquiry committee will ensure justice and accountability through proper investigation.

He said the judicial inquiry committee has been tasked to investigate the whole period expanding the terms and conditions from the initial decision.

The government said it remains committed to "hold accountable" through proper investigation all those responsible for each incident of death among students and the ensuing terrorist acts involving killings, arson, vandalism, subversion and sabotage.

The government ensured that due process of law would be followed in ensuring accountability and justice for the reported terrorist acts.

The law enforcement agencies are under clear instruction to bring to justice individuals on the basis of evidentiary proof of their involvement in the alleged terrorist acts, without any form of reprisal or harassment against the protesting students and innocent civilians.

An Inquiry Commission led by a Judge of the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, constituted on 18 July 2024, has already started working to this effect.

In addition, a number of relevant departmental inquiries are also being conducted to ascertain responsibilities for the corresponding acts of killings and violence, including any case of negligence.