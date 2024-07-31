EU delays talks with Bangladesh on pact after Dhaka's response to protests

Bangladesh

Reuters
31 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 06:33 pm

Related News

EU delays talks with Bangladesh on pact after Dhaka's response to protests

The cooperation pact seeks to enhance trade, economic and developmental relations between Bangladesh and the EU, which is the main trading partner for the South Asian country, accounting for 20.7% of Bangladesh’s trade in 2023.

Reuters
31 July, 2024, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 06:33 pm
Photo: UNB/FreePik
Photo: UNB/FreePik

The European Union said on Wednesday (31 July) it postponed negotiations with Bangladesh on a new cooperation agreement after criticism of Dhaka's response to contain deadly protests that killed at least 150 people this month.

The cooperation pact seeks to enhance trade, economic and developmental relations between Bangladesh and the EU, which is the main trading partner for the South Asian country, accounting for 20.7% of Bangladesh's trade in 2023.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell last week criticised a reported "shoot on sight policy" in Bangladesh, killings "perpetrated by the authorities" as well as killings of law enforcement officers, mass arrests and damage to property.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has denied any live rounds were fired, but hospital sources said the injured as well as dead bore wounds from bullets and shot gun pellets.

"In light of the prevailing situation, the first round of negotiations on the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement envisaged for September has been postponed with no later date fixed as yet," Nabila Massrali, the EU's foreign affairs spokesperson, said in an email to Reuters.

Bangladesh, however, said the talks had been delayed to November as they clashed with the United Nations General Assembly session that begins on Sept. 10. The EU did not immediately comment on Bangladesh's response.

"This delay was due to the UN General Assembly and was decided well before the recent violence," said Uttam Kumar Karmaker, an additional secretary at the Economic Relations Division of Bangladesh's finance ministry.

A delay in talks could affect EU support for Bangladesh at a time when it is grappling with economic struggles, soaring inflation, high youth unemployment, and dipping foreign exchange reserves.

The high cost of living sparked deadly demonstrations ahead of January's national elections, in which Hasina won a fourth straight term in a vote boycotted by the main opposition party.

The recent protests led by students were against controversial quotas in government jobs and quickly spiralled into violence, killing 150 people, injuring thousands and shutting the country for days as curfew was imposed, the army called out and telecoms disrupted.

The restrictions were eased last week as students stopped the protests after the Supreme Court scrapped most of the quotas.

Hasina and opposition parties have both blamed each other for the violence, with the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) accusing Hasina of becoming increasingly authoritative in recent years.

Top News

European Union / Bnagladesh / halts agreement

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

9h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

10h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

22h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

23h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Which way is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East?

Which way is the ongoing conflict in the Middle East?

2h | Videos
Hezbollah's top commander is claimed to have been killed in an Israeli attack

Hezbollah's top commander is claimed to have been killed in an Israeli attack

2h | Videos
Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

Indian High Commissioner meet with the PM

3h | Videos
'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

'March for justice': Police lob teargas, sound grenades at protesters in Sylhet

4h | Videos