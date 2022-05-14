Volkswagen to revive International Scout

Wheels

TBS Report
14 May, 2022, 11:00 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2022, 11:00 am

The long-defunct off-road nameplate will return as an EV brand under the VW Group

Volkswagen to bring back the Scout line of the off-road vehicles as an electric vehicle marque. 

Set to be established this year, the new company will be under the Volkswagen Group umbrella. The initial lineup will consist of an electric pickup truck and SUV, prototypes of which are set to be revealed next year. The vehicles will be built upon a new EV platform, with production planned for 2026.

Originally made by International Harvester in the 1960s and 1970s, the Scout brand of small SUVs and pickup trucks is well-loved by off-road enthusiasts. The original company shut down in 1985 and focused on semi-truck production as Navistar International. Volkswagen acquired the Scout brand in 2020 when it purchased Navistar through its Traton heavy truck group.

