Nascar unveils electric race car prototype

Tech

TBS Report
13 July, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 08:00 am

Nascar is not moving away from gasoline-powered cars yet but is exploring fan interest in electric racing

This prototype is powered by a 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery and its tunable powertrain can generate 1,000 kW at peak power. Photo: Collected
This prototype is powered by a 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery and its tunable powertrain can generate 1,000 kW at peak power. Photo: Collected

Nascar recently introduced its first electric race car prototype during the Chicago Street Race, taking a significant step towards promoting sustainability in racing while maintaining excitement and accessibility for fans.

This $1.5 million electric vehicle was developed through a collaborative partnership involving ABB, Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota, Engadget reports. 

This effort is considered a part of the Nascar Impact program to highlight sustainability and showcase the potential of electric vehicles (EVs). 

Nascar is not moving away from gasoline-powered cars yet but is exploring fan interest in electric racing, according to AP.

Riley Nelson, Nascar's head of sustainability, mentioned that the aim is to portray electric vehicles as cool, fun, and accessible. 

Nascar driver David Ragan has driven the prototype, which features three STARD UHP 6-Phase motors — one in the front and two in the back. It is powered by a 78-kWh liquid-cooled battery and its tunable powertrain can generate 1,000 kW at peak power. The car is built on a modified Next Gen chassis.

Nascar's sustainability plans include installing EV charging stations and using 100% renewable energy at race tracks by 2028. The motorsport organisation is aiming to achieve net-zero operating emissions by 2035.

This EV Prototype weighs approximately 4,000 pounds, making it heavier than the current Next Gen car, which weighs around 3,500 pounds. The prototype is 56 inches tall, which is about 6 inches taller than the Next Gen car.

According to NBC, David Ragan has driven the car in three testing sessions. The car was supposed to make its public debut on February 4, just before the Clash at the Coliseum event. However, this debut was canceled when the event date was moved up due to expected storms in Southern California. Ragan has tested the car at the Coliseum, Martinsville, and Charlotte tracks.

Ragan mentioned that the testing process was smooth.

He said, "I'm thankful for the opportunity and look forward to what the future holds with Nascar and the different manufacturers and kind of what their vision is. Had a lot of fun and I'm sure there's more fun stuff down the road."

