Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

Perodua, Malaysia's largest automaker, rolled into Bangladesh earlier this year, partnering with PHP Automobiles and debuting five models. Each model is based on various Toyota and Daihatsu platforms, making them familiar faces under a different badge.

Among them, the Axia stands out as Perodua's most wallet-friendly offering—an entry-level ride aiming to be the Bangladeshi driver's go-to, much like the trusted Toyota Corolla of yesteryears.

The second-generation Axia is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture, derived from Toyota's platform and also rebadged as the Toyota Wigo in certain markets. The car's straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights, plus parking sensors tucked beneath.

Small 14-inch wheels keep things fuel-efficient, though 15-inch wheels might've done justice to its design.

With a vertical rear bumper, this car is more substance than style. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

From the back, the Axia shows no illusions of grandeur. With a vertical crash bumper that gives it a backed-into-a-wall look, this car is more substance than style. The manually operated rear hatch opens to a 265-liter cargo area, though the high loading gate may pose a challenge when hauling anything substantial.

Inside, there are some surprises, particularly in the front row, where space is generous enough for even taller passengers, albeit with a nod to budget construction in the plastic panels and minimalistic setup. The basic head unit is screen-free, but PHP Automobiles has committed to replacing it with an aftermarket infotainment system that includes a backup camera to complement the parking sensors.

There's ample space for front passengers. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Other essentials include digital climate control, a 12-volt socket, cupholders and an overhead seatbelt warning light some may find a tad overzealous. Rear seat comfort, however, isn't a strong point; limited thigh support and headroom make it less than ideal for taller passengers. And yet, Perodua thoughtfully included a few rear baggage hooks rated for up to 5kg each—useful for the odd grocery run.

Under the bonnet, the Axia's 1,000cc Toyota 1KR-VE engine—borrowed from the Japanese Domestic Model (JDM) Toyota Vitz—is tailored to be frugal and reliable.

Limited thigh support and headroom make the rear seats less than ideal for taller passengers. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

On the road, the Axia's three-cylinder engine pushes out 67 hp and 91 Nm of torque, enough to get its lightweight 885 kg frame around with ease. The steering feels sharp, and the throttle response is decent, but the lack of sound insulation means you'll hear the outside world a bit more than you'd like. Front disc brakes do their job well, even flashing the hazard lights automatically during emergency stops.

Fuel economy is where the Axia shines: Perodua claims 23 km/l on the highway, though PHP's tests place it closer to 20 km/l, with around 10 km/l in the city. There's a start-stop function to help save fuel, though some drivers might find the frequent engine pauses a tad intrusive.

The 1,000cc Toyota 1KR-VE engine is borrowed from the Toyota Vitz. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

As a completely built unit (CBU) import, Axia's price in Bangladesh jumps due to high tariffs. At Tk20 lakh, it is up against recondition imports like the hybrid Toyota Aqua. The Axia's advantage, though, it's brand new, backed by a three-year/100,000 km warranty.

For buyers looking for a dependable, fresh-out-of-the-box hatchback without potential hybrid headaches, the Axia is a tentative choice.

Just don't expect luxury—it's all about practicality with a few trade-offs in comfort along the way.

Specifications:

Engine: 1,000cc 1KR-VE

Transmission: D-CVT

Power: 67 hp

Torque: 91 Nm

Price: Tk20 lakh