Mazda confirms the return of rotary engines

Wheels

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 01:52 pm

Related News

Mazda confirms the return of rotary engines

Mazda has officially confirmed the return of the rotary engines with the new MX-30 R-EV

TBS Report
12 January, 2023, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 01:52 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

On 9 January, Mazda UK uploaded a photo of a 'Dorito' shaped logo mimicking the shape of a 'wankel rotary' engine on their social media platforms with a caption hinting at a "new age of rotary" engines.

The logo also had a lowercase 'e' in the centre possibly indicating some sort of electrification. 

The post further confirmed the Mazda MX-30 R-EV, which is to be launched at the Brussels Motor Show on 13 January, to be the first car of this decade to come with a rotary engine hybrid powertrain. 

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 was the first ever electric vehicle to have been ever launched by the Japanese automaker.

Despite its futuristic exterior and agile handling, the crossover turned out to be a complete let down due to its extremely poor range of a mere 100 miles and a 0-60mph time of 8.7 seconds.

Thus, Mazda is now trying their luck with yet another model of the MX-30 with a new rotary hybrid powertrain. 

What brought Mazda their true success with rotary engine cars was the Mazda RX-7, although Mazda continued to offer the rotary engine car with the RX-8 till 2012.

Despite several reliability issues such as broken apex seals and extremely poor fuel economy, the rotary still has an immensely huge fanbase among the car community worldwide.  

Few weeks ago, Mazda revealed a mysterious new concept car with oddly similar body styling to the RX-7 called the Mazda Vision Study Model.

Showcased as the lead car for Mazda's lineup for the decade, the car was nothing more than a digital concept with no information disclosed.

Car enthusiasts can only connect the dots and anticipate for a new generation of the iconic 90's Japanese sports car after several other 90's Japanese cars have come out since the start of the decade such as the Nissan 400zx and the Toyota Supra.

Wheels / Mazda / rotary engine

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

29m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'