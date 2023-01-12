Mazda confirms the return of rotary engines

On 9 January, Mazda UK uploaded a photo of a 'Dorito' shaped logo mimicking the shape of a 'wankel rotary' engine on their social media platforms with a caption hinting at a "new age of rotary" engines.

The logo also had a lowercase 'e' in the centre possibly indicating some sort of electrification.

The post further confirmed the Mazda MX-30 R-EV, which is to be launched at the Brussels Motor Show on 13 January, to be the first car of this decade to come with a rotary engine hybrid powertrain.

The 2022 Mazda MX-30 was the first ever electric vehicle to have been ever launched by the Japanese automaker.

Despite its futuristic exterior and agile handling, the crossover turned out to be a complete let down due to its extremely poor range of a mere 100 miles and a 0-60mph time of 8.7 seconds.

Thus, Mazda is now trying their luck with yet another model of the MX-30 with a new rotary hybrid powertrain.

What brought Mazda their true success with rotary engine cars was the Mazda RX-7, although Mazda continued to offer the rotary engine car with the RX-8 till 2012.

Despite several reliability issues such as broken apex seals and extremely poor fuel economy, the rotary still has an immensely huge fanbase among the car community worldwide.

Few weeks ago, Mazda revealed a mysterious new concept car with oddly similar body styling to the RX-7 called the Mazda Vision Study Model.

Showcased as the lead car for Mazda's lineup for the decade, the car was nothing more than a digital concept with no information disclosed.

Car enthusiasts can only connect the dots and anticipate for a new generation of the iconic 90's Japanese sports car after several other 90's Japanese cars have come out since the start of the decade such as the Nissan 400zx and the Toyota Supra.