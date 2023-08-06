Closely Watched Trains: A Czech classic worth revisiting

There are some movies that go beyond entertainment and beckon audiences into a realm where the intricacies of human existence are entwined with the potent undercurrents of history. Jiri Menzel's 1966 film "Closely Watched Trains" is one such cinematic experience. It conveys the zest of a tumultuous era through the lens of a seemingly ordinary railway station in German-occupied Czechoslovakia during World War II. Amidst the rhythmic symphony of train wheels and the perturbing tension of wartime, as the movie's narrative unfolds, it weaves together desires, dilemmas, and destinies.

"Closely Watched Trains" stands as a poignant exploration of love, resistance, and the indomitable spirit that thrives even in the shadow of adversity. It tells the story of Milos, a naive kid who follows the footsteps of his father and takes up a job at a rural railway station in Czechoslovakia as a dispatcher's apprentice; it is his coming-of-age journey as he tries to adjust to his dull job, while trying to manage his love life.

Photo: Collected

But the 1968 Best Foreign Language Film Oscar winner is not a typical coming-of-age movie; despite the seriousness of the underlying theme, this masterpiece from the Czech New Wave of the '60s has elements of humour, romance and human observation; all of which are weaved in such a way that the story presents complex human experiences with comedy and sensitivity.

In an interview with The Guardian in 2008, Menzel, who also co-wrote the screenplay with Bohumil Hrabal, said, "Good comedy should be about serious things. If you start to talk about serious things too seriously, you end up being ridiculous."

Photo: Collected

The tensions of the war and the activities of the resistance fighters stay beneath the surface and we see the people cope with their lives under occupation. While trains with war supplies for the Nazi German army pass through the village, the audience sees the shenanigans of the quirky characters at the station. The lead, wonderfully played by Vaclav Neckar with remarkable depth, mostly stays oblivious to the war and the resistance that surrounds him as he deals with his own insecurities and frustrations.

Photo: Collected

A gem of the Czech New Wave

The Czech New Wave, also known as the Czechoslovak New Wave, was a movement in Czechoslovak cinema from 1963 until the end of the Prague Spring reforms in 1968. The movement was led by a group of innovative filmmakers who pushed the boundaries of filmmaking conventions and narrative styles. This short-lived wave is regarded as more radical, fascinating and fruitful than other cinematic new waves in other countries around the world in the 1960s. Films from the movement shared elements of humour, absurdity, social and political commentary, and sometimes vivid surrealism.

Photo: Collected

Many would argue that the best film of the wave is Jan Kadar and Elmar Klos directed 1965 film "The Shop on Main Street", which brought the first Best Foreign Language Film Oscar to this small central European country. Some would justifiably say Frantisek Vlacil's 1967 film 'Marketa Lazarova' is the most beautifully shot film of the movement. However, almost all would agree that 'Closely Watched Trains' is the most-loved film to come out of the wave, shining in every aspect of filmmaking.

Photo: Collected

The symbolisms and metaphors used to tell the story sets this film apart from other films on German occupation during World War II. While providing an analogy between the Nazis and the Soviets, the German occupation in the film signifies the political landscape of the country under communist rule in the 1960s. Moreover, the resistance efforts in the film get personified by the lead's own journey of sexual liberation.

Photo: Collected

The film is beautifully crafted with striking black-and-white imagery that provides an escape from reality. The scenes of gloomy black trains piercing through freezing white snow appear ethereal to the viewers. The musical score is used minimally only to elevate some scenes.

"Closely Watched Trains" is a sardonic, delightful and charming film and continues to be rewarding to the viewers in every rewatch.