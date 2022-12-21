Hot engines and a chilly winter night ride

Members of Super Tuner, an exotic Dhaka based automotive car group, headed out on the chilly winter night of Friday, 16 December, in celebration of the 51st Victory Day of Bangladesh's independence.

Organised by Wasi Uddin, one of the founders of Super Tuner, the group of nearly 20 exotic Japanese sports cars went out on an outrageous drive to Mawa Bhanga Expressway.

The cars gathered at Kabab Ghar's parking lot in Banani at around 11 PM. Wasi Uddin's black 07' Honda Civic Type R FD2 officially started the ride. The rally had their first stop for refuelling at Mohakhali before heading to Mawa through Wari.

The drive consisted of some of the rarest and exotic Japanese cars in the country, including a Civic Type R Ek9, FD2 Type R, a couple of Honda Civic ES with K20A engine swaps, a couple of Toyota GT86s, Toyota Trueno, a single Subaru Impreza STI and Afran Nisho's Toyota Chaser Tourer with the actor on board.

The initial plan for the drive was to go till Padma toll booth, make a U-turn and head back home. However, given clear the roads were, the ideal for a late night spirited run.

The spirited run went on for hours until the group reached the end of the Mawa Bhanga expressway. During their return the group made a stop at Shokher Hari restaurant. A 6 AM Hilsa Fry isn't something anyone originally had on their wishlist, but the long hour drive had the starving JDM drivers feasting on 2 freshly fried pieces of Hilsa each along with bhortas, fried eggplants and daal.

The sun was about the rise by the time they were done eating. However, the earliest hours of dawn were cloudy and a dense fog started forming all around. The rally concluded with a freezing drive from Mawa towards Dhaka.