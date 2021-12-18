Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Cruiser bike devotees in Bangladesh have the short end of the stick. Because of our stringent engine displacement laws, traditional cruisers with their large, low compression motors are barred from ever treading our roads.

Despite this, there are quite a few displacement compliant options in our commuter filled market that offer the ride quality, seating comfort and styling to scratch the itch of devotees looking to cruise the highways with their ride.

Here are four such examples, one of them might suit your taste.

Haojue TR 150

Price: Tk1,44,000

Dealer: Karnaphuli group

Fans of classic cruisers will either love or hate the look of the TR 150. The Shio two wheeler looks like a cyberpunk rendition of a classic Softail, where every smooth curve has been replaced by a hard edge.

From its extensive use of chrome panels to the 'V' shaped LED tail light, the design definitely stands out from the crowd.

Despite its futuristic shape, the bike is pretty light in terms of features, attributed to its equally 'light' asking price.

You do get a pair of pannier (side cargo box) as standard and in the context of our country, the 11.1 Bhp and 11.4 Nm of torque made by the air-cooled 149cc engine is plenty enough power for long term cruises.

Bajaj Avenger Street 160 ABS

Price: Tk2,30,500

Dealer: Uttara Motors Ltd

A much more 'traditional' option, the Bajaj Avenger has been a favourite of local cruiser enthusiasts since its introduction in 2017.

The newest edition, the Street 160 ABS has refreshed styling, featuring a smaller 13 litres fuel tank, an angular badge and new tank graphics.

Feature upgrades include a 55/60-Watt headlamp with a DRL 'chin', and an enlarged 280MM front disk brake fitted with single-channel ABS.

The new 160.37cc air-cooled engine makes 14.7 Bhp and 13.5Nm of torque, which runs smooth and is pleasant to listen to.

As it is, the Street 160 is the best 'middle of the pack' bike on this list, blending between a traditional cruiser and a street rod. Making it perfect for anyone looking to daily use a cruiser.

Lifan K19 165

Price: Tk2,60,000

Dealer: Rasel Industries Ltd

Another bike that blurs the line between a traditional cruiser and a street rod, the K19 is certainly the most powerful bike to make it to this list.

Its fuel-injected 165cc single-cylinder, four-stroke, liquid-cooled engine produces 17 Bhp and 17 Nm of torque, which when paired with its six-speed gearbox, makes for a potent combination.

Unfortunately, there is no ABS, but the massive oval LED headlamp means you will get plenty of advance warning about any road obstruction at night.

Despite the stereotypes, this Chinese bike is solidly built. And with its straight handlebar and sleek body lines, this K19 is the closest you can get to owning something like a Rebel, at least for a few more years.

Suzuki Intruder ABS Fi

Price: Tk2,99,000

Dealer: Rancon Motorbikes Ltd

In addition to being the only Japanese bike on the list, the Intruder ABS is interesting as it falls somewhere between a cruiser and a touring bike. The Decopunk-esq design of the bike is quite unique and looks like nothing else on the road.

The sui generis design is backed up by a fully digital instrument cluster, dual disk brakes, single-channel ABS, LED DRL and a fuel-injected 155cc engine with 14.6 Bhp and 14 Nm of torque.

The combination makes for quite the sophisticated package and is backed up by a similarly exclusive sticker price. But, if you want a premium product from a renowned motorcycle maker, paying a little bit extra is to be expected.