Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

On 23 February, as the clock struck 3 pm, the lanes of Purbachal Expressway became a sighting spot for Toyota Crowns. The destination was a private estate at Purbachal called Kaya which became the epicenter of a gathering, aptly named "Crowns at Kaya".

The event, organized by Shaker Ibne Amin, the founder of 'Toyota Crown Owners & Enthusiasts Club, Bangladesh,' alongside Mustavi Irtiza Bashar, drew Crown owners and enthusiasts from all parts of Bangladesh.

The highlights were the two Second and one Fourth generation Toyota Crown Majestas, capturing the essence of Japanese automotive royalty. Photo: Akif Hamid

The crisp, sunny Friday afternoon with refreshing chilly winds set the stage for a memorable event. Over 20 Toyota Crowns, spanning generations, converged in one glorious sight. From the sleek eighth generation to the plenty fifteenth generations, each model portrayed its unique charm.

As members arrived, the event began with a ceremonious cake cutting session. Photo: Akif Hamid

As members arrived, the event began with a ceremonious cake cutting, followed by delicious refreshments courtesy of Emerald Catering, setting the tone for solidarity and affability.

Members of Toyota Crown Owners & Enthusiasts Club, Bangladesh. Photo: Akif Hamid

Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. As the sun dipped below the horizon, the royal cavalcade embarked on a scenic drive to Purbachal Helipad Ground to capture timeless photos of their cars together followed by a group photo before bidding adieu to yet another successful Toyota Crown meet.