Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Wheels

Saikat Roy
23 April, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 11:30 am

Around 20 different Toyota Crowns from several generations took part in the run, including a tastefully built JZX110 Chaser Tourer V

Toyota Crown Owners & Enthusiasts Club, Bangladesh held its first-ever sehri night run on Friday, April 15th 2022.

The event is organised by Shaker Ibne Amin, one of the founding members. The members of the club started to gather at the parking lot of the Aarong at Bir Uttam Mir Shawkat Sarak at around 11:30pm. 

Initially, the club planned a drive through Gulshan 2 to Baridhara and later at Airport road, but favourable weather caused them to opt for a late-night run through the Dhaka-Mawa-Bhanga expressway. 

The group Project Hilsa restaurant near Mawa Ghat at around 2:30am, in time for the anticipated Sehri. Photos: Saikat Roy/TBS

The group left Aarong premises at around 12:30am, and after an exciting road trip,  ended their run near the shores of the Padma River, at Project Hilsa restaurant near Mawa Ghat at around 2:30am, in time for the anticipated Sehri. 

Around 20 different Toyota Crowns from several generations — including a tastefully built JZX110 Chaser Tourer V— were present during the drive. 

The oldest example was a single Ninth Generation S140 while their 14th generation S210 Crowns represented the latest models of Crowns at the meet. 

However, the most iconic of the night's bunch was the second generation Toyota Crown Majesta duo, a sight as rare as finding an empty road during midday in Dhaka.

 

