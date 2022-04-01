Health benefits of fasting

Wellbeing

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 11:03 am

Related News

Health benefits of fasting

Fasting improves the ability of overweight people to switch their metabolism to fat burning, preserves muscle mass, and improves body composition

TBS Report
01 April, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 11:03 am
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay

The holiest month in the Islamic calendar, Ramadan, will begin on 3 April, with the first day of fasting on 4 April.

It means not eating, drinking, smoking, or having sex from dawn to sunset in the hope of becoming more "taqwa," or aware of God.

More than 1,400 years ago, Muslims were ordered to fast during Ramadan, the ancient Greeks encouraged fasting to heal the body, and now, medical science advocates its mental and physical benefits.

The five health benefits of fasting:

1. May help disease prevention

Lightening one's normal eating pattern appears to give the body the time to focus on other important functions, including disease prevention. It may also improve the body's ability to manage chronic inflammation and, as such, reduce the risk of conditions such as heart disease, multiple sclerosis, and rheumatoid arthritis.

2. Support blood sugar management

Several studies support fasting as a way to improve blood sugar control and maybe reduce diabetes risk.

3. Support brain function

Fasting may safeguard brain health and promote nerve cell development, according to animal research.

Fasting may help alleviate anxiety and depression symptoms and promote social interaction.

4. May delay aging and support growth and metabolism

Fasting is thought to raise levels of human growth hormone, which is important for growth and repair, metabolism, weight loss, muscle strength, and exercise performance, among other things.

5. May support weight loss

Fasting causes cell stress, which aids in weight loss since fat is used as an energy source. This helps keep blood sugar and cholesterol levels in check. During a fast, the body burns calories more slowly. It switches from carbs to fats as its main source of energy, ensuring that it always has enough energy.

Fasting improves the ability of overweight people to switch their metabolism to fat burning, preserves muscle mass, and improves body composition.

Top News

Ramadan / fasting

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

24m | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

15h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

15h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

17h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online