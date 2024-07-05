Russell's Viper on the loose? Call Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh

Mohammad Raju Ahmed, a member of Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh releases a Cobra snake, captured from a locality, at Bhawal Forest in Gazipur recently. Photo: Collected

Whenever there's news of a snake sighting, a group of youths rush there. They catch the snake – venomous or not – and release it in the forest. They are not snake charmers or traditional snakebite healers; they are passionate individuals with a deep understanding of snake handling and love for the creature.

Russell's Viper, a highly venomous snake, has recently become a major topic of concern in Bangladesh amid a surge in sightings. Many people are overly alarmed about its presence.

But, no need to panic. Just contact Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh. They have successfully rescued numerous Russell's Vipers, and their rescue videos have gone viral on social media.

This unique team has been rescuing all types of snakes across Bangladesh since its inception in 2020, with the motto of harmonising coexistence between people and reptiles.

The organisation's founder, Siddiqur Rahman Rabbi, has been captivated by the beauty of snakes since childhood. A chance encounter with a snake charmer sparked a lifelong fascination.

Young Rabbi, wanting a closer look, requested the snake charmer to hold the snakes for photos. This experience ignited a passion in him for their beauty and well-being. He even wanted one as a pet then. While he did not get to keep one, his fascination only grew stronger.

Over time, Rabbi honed his expertise in snake handling and connected with other knowledgeable individuals. This shared passion eventually led to the formation of Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh.

During the Covid lockdown, Rabbi founded an online group called "Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh" with several fellow snake enthusiasts. Over the past four years, the group has seen its membership steadily increase.

Rabbi, who earned a diploma from a Chattogram institution, said that while the team initially centred on Chattogram, it now has representatives in nearly every region of the country.

Its members respond swiftly to reports of snake sightings in localities across the nation. It does not matter to them whether the snake is harmless or venomous; they aim to capture and release it into a safe habitat.

"Despite some misconceptions that we might profit from handling snakes, our actions are purely driven by passion," said Rabbi, adding that the Snake Rescue Team is dedicated to ensuring the safety of both people and snakes.

'Safeguarding humans and animals'

"Since its founding, the rescuers of the organisation have saved around 5,000 snakes, including both venomous and non-venomous species. We also arrange medical treatment for rescued snakes as needed," said Raju Ahmed, the president of the organisation.

"Our commitment extends beyond snakes to the rescue of other endangered animals. We receive numerous calls daily and respond promptly to assist those in need," he said.

Mohammad Raju Ahmed has been involved with this organisation since its inception. His affinity for snakes mirrors team founder Rabbi's story.

Raju has also had a deep connection with snakes since childhood, which continues to this day. His technique of catching snakes developed out of his profound love for these creatures.

Around 2017-18, Raju connected with several like-minded snake enthusiasts online and joined "Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh". Today, he serves as the organisation's president.

"Our primary goal from the outset was to safeguard both animals entering localities and people from potential animal encounters," Raju explained.

"Members of our organisation undergo rigorous training to ensure they are well-equipped for this responsibility," he said.

"When we initially began in 2020, our membership was about 10 individuals. That year, we all underwent training to enhance our skills. As we gradually expanded our operations, our focus shifted towards increasing membership," Raju continued.

"Since most of our members hail from Chattogram, our early organisational activities were primarily centred there. However, as our initiatives expanded nationwide, our presence and recognition have grown across the country," he added.

How does it operate?

Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh primarily operates online. Contact information is provided through social media, allowing rescuers to respond promptly to calls for assistance.

Each area is managed by dedicated volunteers who provide their services free of charge. Once a snake is rescued, their primary responsibility is to safely release it into a suitable environment.

Founder Siddiqur Rahman Rabbi told TBS, "Another crucial role of the organisation is to raise public awareness. We strive to foster a positive attitude towards animals by conducting outreach activities in various locations.

"Funding for our operations and campaigns is sourced from membership subscriptions."

President Raju Ahmed said, "Currently, our team comprises approximately 300 rescuers. We recruit members through various online training courses regularly."

"Those who demonstrate dedication are further trained physically to become permanent members. Even those not selected gain valuable knowledge about the behaviour and characteristics of all snake species found in Bangladesh," Raju added.

Challenges

Raju Ahmed said the team members have to encounter various obstacles in their rescue operations. There is a misconception among many people that the Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh profits by catching and selling snakes.

"During our rescue missions, we often face demands for money from locals who believe we make money by selling snakes at high prices. As a result, we sometimes have to pay to appease them," he said.

"We do not sell the snakes or make a profit off them in any way. We fund our operations ourselves and undertake personal risks to rescue snakes, ensuring they are released back into their natural habitat," said Raju.

Despite the numerous challenges they face, members of the organisation said that they consistently receive cooperation from the forest department. The department is informed prior to each operation.

Snakebite healers are another concern

Raju Ahmed himself once believed that in case of a snakebite, one should seek treatment from traditional snakebite healers, locally known as "Ojha".

He acknowledges that many educated individuals share this misconception, unaware that snakebite healers lack the ability to treat snakebites effectively.

"When bitten by a non-venomous snake, some believe that visiting Ojhas will lead to healing. This misconception arises from the belief that Ojhas possess the power to neutralise venom, which is not true," Raju explained.

He said both snake rescuers and snake bite victims suffer due to traditional healers. The reliance on snakebite healers contributes significantly to the high mortality rate among snakebite patients. Delays in receiving proper medical treatment often have led to fatal outcomes.

According to Raju, the majority of snakes found in Bangladesh are non-venomous. "Of approximately 105 species of snakes, only 24-30 are venomous, and half of these are marine species. Venomous snakes are not uniformly distributed across all regions of the country," he clarified.

'Don't be alarmed by Russell's Viper'

"Recently, there has been widespread concern nationwide regarding Russell's Viper. Our rescuers have successfully retrieved this venomous snake from various parts of the country. However, there is no reason to panic as its presence is not widespread," said Raju Ahmed.

"Russell's Viper ranks fifth on the list of venomous snakes in Bangladesh. The Cobra, locally known as Gokhra, is even more venomous. Furthermore, Russell's Viper is not found everywhere in the country, only in select districts along the banks of the Padma," he said.

As estimated, approximately 700,000 people fall prey to snakebites in the country each year, resulting in around 6,500 deaths. Of these fatalities, the maximum number, 60-70, are due to Russell's Viper bites, Raju said. "With increased awareness, we can certainly reduce these numbers even further."

"Numerous misconceptions are circulating through social media platforms, many of which are incorrect," he continued.

"The antivenom used for snakebites in Bangladesh is effective against all snake species. If bitten, it is crucial not to waste time attempting to catch the snake and seek treatment swiftly," Raju said.

People frequently underestimate the importance of snakes. Just as snakes prey on certain animals, they also serve as prey for others. This interconnected web supports the entire food chain, and any disruption could impact all creatures, including humans, Raju Ahmed explained.

"The Snake Rescue Team Bangladesh emphasises that going against natural balance and disturbing the environment's equilibrium will have detrimental effects on humans. They advocate for the preservation of all creatures in their native habitats," he concluded.