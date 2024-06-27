Anti-venoms of Russell’s Viper available at hospitals: Samanta

There are adequate amounts of anti-venom at all public hospitals to treat the victims bite by Russell's Viper snakes, Health Minister Dr Samanta Lal Sen said today (27 June).

"The most important task is to take snakebite victims to a doctor at the quickest possible time . . . timely medical intervention can fully cure snakebite victims through proper treatment," he told a seminar.

Bangladesh Society of Medicine organised the seminar titled "Russell's Viper: Fear versus facts" at the Bangamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib Convention Hall, an official release said.

State Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Rokeya Sultana, BSMMU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Deen Md Nurul Haque and Secretary General of Bangladesh Society of Medicine Dr Ahmedul Kabir, among others, addressed the seminar with Director General of Directorate of Health Prof Dr Tito Mian in the chair.

At the event, the health minister urged all to refrain from spreading falsehood and misleading information about the treatment facilities of the victims of Russell's Viper.

"We are working sincerely to ensure treatment facilities of Russell's Viper victims alongside providing proper knowledge about the snake. I hope panic like situation over Russell's Viper will no longer in the country as all relevant organizations are working in a coordinated manner," he added.

He asked authorities of all public hospitals to ensure adequate stock of anti-venom for Russell's Viper bites.

The minister stressed on launching mass awareness campaign among the people for taking proper steps to save lives of Russell's Viper victims.