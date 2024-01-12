Rendezvous with winter at Ramna Park

Winter doesn't get to flare out its cold caresses in Dhaka but there are a few places in the city where the seasons' serenades can be felt – in a sensory orchestra.

Dhaka's Ramna Park is one such stretch of frondescence where the yearly phases get to galore.

Photo: Nayem Ali

On December-January mornings, as the sun casts a warm golden glow over the cityscape, the park becomes a canvas of tranquillity, inviting the weary souls of the city to indulge in the poetic beauty of a winter stroll.

Photo: Nayem Ali

As the city awakens to the embrace of a cool, crisp breeze, the park becomes a sanctuary for those seeking solace amid the chaos of daily life.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The pathways, adorned with dew-kissed leaves, glisten like a pathway to a secret world, and the air is filled with the intoxicating aroma of dew-soaked grass.

Romance, elusive as a fleeting whisper, lingers in the air, creating an enchanting atmosphere for individuals who find themselves entwined in the serenity of Ramna Park.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The winter morning sunlight, filtering through the foliage, paints a mosaic of shadows on the ground, providing the perfect backdrop for stolen glances and shared moments.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Symphony of rustling leaves and distant bird songs accompanies the rhythm of footsteps, creating a melody that resonates with the heartbeat of nature itself.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Amidst the tranquillity, Ramna Park becomes a sanctuary for introspection and contemplation.

The solitude offered by the early hours allows individuals to escape the cacophony of the outside world and delve into the recesses of their thoughts.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Stillness of the park becomes a canvas for self-discovery, as one contemplates the journey of life amidst the timeless beauty of nature.

Reflective waters of the lake mirror not only the surroundings but also the introspective journey embarked upon during these serene winter strolls.

Photo: Nayem Ali

The brisk morning air invigorates the senses, awakening the body and soul from the slumber of the night.

Vibrant hues of flowers about bloom – flirtingly announcing the arrival of spring scheduled not so late.

Photo: Nayem Ali

They also add a touch of colour to the muted palette of winter.

Gentle exercise of walking, coupled with the invigorating chilly and aromatic air in the park enlivens the spirit - providing a holistic revitalization that extends beyond the physical.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Yet, the allure of Ramna Park is not confined to its rejuvenating properties alone.

It serves as a recreational haven, offering a playground for those seeking an escape from the monotony of routine.

Photo: Nayem Ali

Whether engaging in a leisurely stroll, yoga on the lush green lawns, or simply basking in the sun's warmth on one of the park benches, the possibilities for recreation are as diverse as the myriad reflections in the park's tranquil lake.

Photo: Nayem Ali

A testament to the harmonious coexistence of urbanity and nature, such rendezvous invites each visitor to partake in a ballet of beauty, reflection, and rejuvenation that leaves an indelible imprint on the soul.