Jobs

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 04:33 pm

Interested applicants are required to send in their CV by 20 January 2022

Job: Digital content executive, The Business Standard

The country's most popular English daily media outlet, The Business Standard, is hiring!

Those interested in working on a digital platform, send in your applications now.

Name of the organisation: The Business Standard

Position: Digital Content Executive

Required qualifications:

  • Photoshop editing skills
  • Premiere-pro video editing skills
  • Adobe after effects

Educational Qualifications:

  • Graduates from prestigious and recognised universities preferred
  • Background in English medium, computer engineering, journalism, and marketing preferred

Application instructions:

Interested applicants are required to send in their CV by 20 January 2022 via emailrecruitment.tbshr@gmail.com

