Ikea hiring people to serve meatballs at its virtual store, will pay up to $16 per hour

Multinational furniture chain Ikea is hiring people to work inside a virtual store within the gaming platform Roblox.

The virtual employees will be paid the same rate as a London co-worker — £13.15 / €14.80 an hour — which equates to $14.31-$16.10 and is aligned with the Living Wage Foundation's real living wage, reports CBS news, citing the company.

The so-called "Co-Worker Game" launches 24 June, and will allow players to "experience working in Ikea's virtual universe," according to Ikea.

Those hired will help customers and get promoted to new departments, working in different parts of Ikea including serving meatballs.

The positions are remote but applicants have to live in London and be at least 18 years old.

Ikea is accepting applications till 16 June. It will hold virtual interviews from 14 to 18 June.

"We're excited to be the first brand to launch paid work on Roblox to showcase how we do careers differently," Darren Taylor, country people and culture manager, Ikea UK and Ireland, stated in a news release .

"At Ikea, there is no set route to career progression. Our co-workers are able to change roles, switch departments and grow in any direction they chose, both in the game or in the real world."