The world reacts to Russian invasion

All major world leaders have strongly condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine. Here, we quote some of them.

"In the current context, all parties concerned should exercise restraint, and avoid the further escalation of tensions. We believe that the door to a peaceful solution to the Ukraine issue is not fully shut, nor should it be shut"

- China's UN envoy Zhang Jun

US President Joe Biden

"President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering. Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way. The world will hold Russia accountable"

- US President Joe Biden

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

"I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps. President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively."

- UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

"In the name of humanity, do not allow a war to start in Europe which could be the worst war since the beginning of the century with consequences not only devastating for Ukraine, not only tragic for the Russian Federation but with an impact that cannot even be foreseen."

- UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

"I strongly condemn Russia's reckless attack on Ukraine, which puts at risk countless civilian lives. This is a grave breach of international law & a serious threat to Euro-Atlantic security. NATO Allies will meet to address Russia's renewed aggression."

- NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

"It is President Putin who is bringing war back to Europe. And in these dark hours, the European Union and its people stand by Ukraine and its people. We are facing an unprecedented act of aggression by the Russian leadership against a sovereign, independent country. Russia's target is not only Donbas, the target is not only Ukraine, the target is the stability in Europe and the whole of the International Peace order. And we will hold President Putin accountable for that."

- President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN

"The situation is in danger of spiralling into a major crisis. We express our deep concern over the developments, which if not handled carefully, may well undermine the peace and security of the region"

- TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to the UN