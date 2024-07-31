Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran by Israeli airstrike, Hamas say

Middle East

Reuters
31 July, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 12:09 pm

Related News

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh assassinated in Iran by Israeli airstrike, Hamas say

The Islamist faction mourned the death of Haniyeh, who it said was killed in 'a treacherous Zionist raid on his residence in Tehran'

Reuters
31 July, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 31 July, 2024, 12:09 pm
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, March 26, 2024. File Photo: Reuters
Palestinian group Hamas' top leader, Ismail Haniyeh speaks during a press conference in Tehran, Iran, March 26, 2024. File Photo: Reuters

Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the early hours of the morning in Iran, the Palestinian fighter group Hamas said on Wednesday, describing the strike as a "severe escalation" that would not achieve its goals.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the death of Haniyeh, hours after he attended a swearing in ceremony for the country's new president, and said it was investigating.

There was no immediate comment from Israeli authorities.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Haniyeh.

The news, which came less than 24 hours after Israel claimed to have killed the Hezbollah commander it said was behind a deadly strike in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, appears to set back chances of any imminent ceasefire agreement in Gaza. 

"This assassination by the Israeli occupation of Brother Haniyeh is a grave escalation that aims to break the will of Hamas," senior Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri told Reuters. 

He said Hamas would continue the path it was following, adding: "We are confident of victory."   

Haniyeh, normally based in Qatar, has been the face of the Palestinian group's international diplomacy as the war set off by the Hamas-led attack on Israel on Oct. 7 has raged in Gaza, where three of his sons were killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Appointed to the Hamas top job in 2017, Haniyeh has moved between Turkey and Qatar's capital Doha, escaping the travel curbs of the blockaded Gaza Strip and enabling him to act as a negotiator in ceasefire talks or to talk to Hamas' ally Iran.

Top News / World+Biz

Hamas / war / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

2h | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

3h | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

15h | Features
Students at a demonstration in the capital on 12 July as part of their Anti-discrimination Student Movement. Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Bonded by blood: Netizens' profiles turn red in solidarity with student movement       

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos